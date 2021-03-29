THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra's 'feisty' side impressed Jimmy Fallon as the duo played Holi on his talk show

During a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon played Holi with colours and some thandai. Watch their throwback fun festivity below.

In the wee hours of the morning, blessed our timeline with family photos where she, her husband Nick Jonas and his parents celebrated Holi with colours and water guns. No matter which part of the world PeeCee is in, the 38-year-old actress will always be a desi girl at heart and the festival of Holi, especially, is a must for her to celebrate in grandiose fashion.

Speaking of Priyanka and Holi, we take a trip down memory lane to her memorable 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During their candid interview, Priyanka revealed to Jimmy that she felt homesick because it was Holi and she couldn't be in India at the time. Ever the gentleman, Fallon brought Holi to New York for Chopra with a plate full of colours and beer mugs filled with thandai, without the "magical substances" as PeeCee quipped. "Yeah, I'm going to go in. I have to, no, but I have to," Priyanka enthusiastically said.

After doing a 'Happy Holi' cheers with a thandai sip, Jimmy was left pleasantly surprised with Priyanka's 'rebellious' side as she smeared his entire face with colours. "Oh my God! You're really going for it. What is wrong with you? Oh my God! I can't even see, what are you doing? Oh my God! Oh my... You are insane. What, you really went for it. You are... [Priyanka screams, "Happy Holi" as Jimmy laughs] You went for it, man! Happy Holi," the 46-year-old talk show host happily quipped. The Quantico star couldn't help but conclude with a loud, "Holi hai!"

Watch Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon playing Holi on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

It's indeed impressive how PeeCee didn't give two hoots about her makeup and the gorgeous, expensive sheer navy blue Fendi dress she adorned. There really is no one like our desi girl! Moreover, Jimmy, too, gets credit for his sweet gesture of making sure Priyanka didn't feel homesick in the least while in New York and away from her home.

Fallon also took to Twitter to wish everyone on Holi and shared the throwback video of his Holi celebrations with Chopra. "Happy Holi!!! #Holi2021 @priyankachopra @FallonTonight," along with colourful hearts emoticons.

Check out Jimmy Fallon's "Happy Holi" tweet below:

Happy Holi, Pinkvilla readers!

