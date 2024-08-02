Throwback: When Rachel Leviss Revealed Why She Did Not Return To Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Rachel Leviss, known from Vanderpump Rules, was often involved in the show’s drama. Her choices and relationships on the show were always in the spotlight. However, after her highly publicized affair with Tom Sandoval, she made a surprising choice.

Yes, she chose not to return for the 11th season of Vanderpump Rules, which was a big change for her life and career. On her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, she explained why she stepped away from the show and how she feels about her choice now

Why does Rachel choose not to return?

Rachel Leviss revealed that the decision to quit Vanderpump Rules was a tough one. But while watching the show’s season premiere, she felt it was the right move. She said, “I am watching this show and I've to accept the fact that I'm not on it this season. That was a decision that I had a lot of weight in making. I didn't take that lightly.”

Although she sometimes feels a bit of “FOMO” (fear of missing out) but, eventually, she feels it is for her best. She also realized that stepping away from the drama allowed her to focus on finding peace and stability. In the past, Rachel’s life was often filled with chaos and tension, especially during her time on the show. Now, she appreciates the calmness in her life.

Reflecting on past actions

Rachel’s departure from the show also gave her time to reflect on her past actions. She regrets over her affair with Tom Sandoval. Rachel felt more regretful, especially when Ariana Madix, Tom’s girlfriend, mentioned that Tom and Rachel were still exchanging mail and gifts. The scandal, dubbed “Scandoval” led to Rachel and Tom being ostracized by the cast and fans alike.

Rachel found it challenging to watch the show because she felt she was in a different place when it aired to when that was happening. She described it as a strange experience, as watching the show brought back all those memories.

Rachel realized that her apology at the reunion was heartfelt, but she understands that actions matter more than words. After apologizing, she kept in touch with Tom, which went against what she had said.

A strained relationship with cast members

The affair not only impacted Rachel’s relationship with Tom but also strained her friendships with other cast members. This includes Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay. She felt a strong resentment towards Scheana, finding it difficult to see her. Rachel also shared her mixed feelings about Lala Kent, who reached out to her during the scandal.

Although Lala reached out, Rachel was skeptical of her intentions. Because she felt that Lala’s actions seemed more focused on the show than on genuine concern.

No future with Tom Sandoval

As for her relationship with Tom Sandoval, Rachel made it clear that there would be no future friendship. She was hurt by Tom’s behavior and his attempts to guilt-trip her during her time in a treatment facility. She said, “The number of times that Tom called me selfish while I was in [treatment], and [said] that I'm running away from my problems... that just reveals the type of person that he is.”

Rachel emphasized that mental health has become a top priority for her now. And, she believes there is no chance of friendship with Tom in the future.

Why did she start her own podcast

Rachel has focused on moving forward and creating a healthier environment for herself. She started her podcast to discuss reality TV from a different perspective. Rachel aims to educate viewers on what they are consuming. She wants to create a healthier environment for people watching reality TV.

Tom’s perspective

Tom once claimed that he has changed a lot since the scandal. He feels that going through this experience has helped him understand what really matters in life. It also taught him to focus on important things and test his character through tough times.

