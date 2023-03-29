Throwback: When Rihanna revealed how she got to sing her global chartbuster Umbrella

Rihanna is a global sensation and there is no doubt about this. The Barbadian pop titan found recognition with her 2005 song Pon De Replay which secured the second position in the US and hit the top 10 worldwide. The next year, Rihanna grabbed the top position with SOS. However, it was with her song Umbrella from her third album that the singer cemented her position as an international superstar for years to come. Earlier, the 35-year-old Super Bowl performer shared the story about how she got the catchy song that had first been offered to Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige – both of whom turned it down. Read on to find out.

When Rihanna revealed how she got her superhit song Umbrella

Umbrella was written by Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and Terius “The Dream” Nash. When Rihanna first heard the song, she had made up her mind that this song is hers, the Oscar-nominated singer once revealed on The Ellen Show in 2007. “The first time I heard ‘Umbrella’ I just knew how much I loved the song. I thought it had one of the most original sounds of any song that I’ve ever heard…. Eventually, I just went up to one of the managers and was like, ‘This song is mine…. I’m gonna fight you if I don’t have this song,’” she said at the time.

Looks like things would have been quite different if RiRi did not decide to pursue the track as she did.

Rihanna shares a sneak peek of her baby bump on her latest Instagram pics

The Umbrella singer surprised everyone during her much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last month when she revealed her baby bump. Soon, it was confirmed that Rihanna is expecting her second child with beau A$AP Rocky. A couple of hours ago, the Lift Me Up songstress treated her fans and followers with an adorable sneak peek of her baby bump and it’s all things cute!

