Throwback: When Robert Downey Jr Opened Up On Oppenheimer Role’s Importance Of After MCU Success; 'I Needed Someone To...'

Before becoming an Oscar-winning legend and after the massive success of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. expressed the importance of having a role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

During a Q&A session, he made several remarks about his friend and director, Christopher Nolan. According to an earlier article, Cillian Murphy also joined the two big names.

Well, we all know that the Due Date star has been nominated for the Academy Awards three times; he went on to thank Nolan for giving him the opportunity to play Lewis Strauss opposite Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer.

“I was at a place in my life in my career, where I needed someone to have a vision of what was possible for me that I couldn’t see for myself,” the Tropic Thunder actor stated during the event.

According to the article published by Variety on February 16, 2024, Robert Downey Jr. also added that he got all excited when he got a call from Nolan’s team.

With his usual charismatic and funny presence, the Avengers actor then joked that the Memento director had been spying on him when he was alone at home reading the scripts.

“You know those paintings that have the eyes in them? I think a saw a [the] lids kind of flicker a bit. Just speculating,” the actor, who has even portrayed Sherlock Holmes on-screen, stated.

Downey Jr. then called Christopher Nolan a “generous” man as he successfully helps actors find perfect roles and scenes they fit in.

Oppenheimer, the critically acclaimed movie, initially unfolds as a gripping thriller, only to later surprise the audience with a transformation into a compelling courtroom drama, all the while delving into the impact of nuclear power.

The film boasts a stellar cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy in opposing roles, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, and Matt Damon as General Leslie. With the addition of Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett, and many other notable actors, the movie delivered a star-studded performance.

