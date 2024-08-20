Throwback: When Sally Field Wanted to ‘Punch’ Those Who Misquoted Her Oscar Speech

Sally Field’s acceptance speech at the 1985 Academy Awards is one of the most memorable moments in Oscar history. However, over the years, a key line from her speech has often been misquoted, leading to widespread misunderstanding of her true feelings. In a candid interview, Field shared her thoughts on how this misinterpretation has affected her.

Misquoting the Iconic Speech

When Sally Field accepted her second Oscar for her role in Places in the Heart, she famously said, “I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!” Despite this, the line has been widely misquoted as, “You like me. You really, really like me.” Reflecting on this misquote, Field revealed that it frustrates her when people overlook the context, even admitting she sometimes feels like she “wants to punch them in the nose” for getting it wrong.

The Struggle Behind the Words

Field’s speech wasn’t just about her joy in winning; it was a reflection of her challenging career journey. She explained that after her first Oscar win for Norma Rae, she still felt like an outsider in Hollywood. Her 1985 win was a moment of validation, where she allowed herself to feel truly accepted. She also acknowledged that while she could have been more eloquent, the significance of that moment was in finally feeling the industry’s respect.

Despite the misquotes, Sally Field’s career has continued to flourish. Her Oscars and Emmys now reside on a bookshelf alongside cherished memories of her family. As she continues to take on diverse roles, including her recent work on HBO’s Winning Time and the upcoming film 80 for Brady, Field remains a beloved and respected figure in Hollywood. And while the world may never forget her famous speech, Field hopes that people will understand the true meaning behind her words.

