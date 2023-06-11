Throwback: When Selena Gomez admitted success is nothing without right people: I’ve just witnessed it too much

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular artists across the country, who has not only paved her way into the music industry but also excelled in the acting business and entrepreneurship. From starring in shows like Only Murders in the Building and Wizards of Waverly Place to dropping out hits like Calm Down and running an incredibly hit cooking show, Gomez has proven her versatility time and again. An old video of Selena Gomez has resurfaced on Instagram in which she opens up about staying on the right path even after reaching the great height of success and fame. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez talks about success in an old interview

Selena Gomez has a wide loyal fan base that has always defended her. They call themselves ‘Selenators’. One such fan groups shared an old clip from Gomez’s interview on Instagram in which she talks about staying on the right path. The Only Murders in the Building star said, “You are who you surround yourself with. I know that’s such a cliche quote, but it’s true. I’ve just witnessed it too much. It’s easy to get caught up because, of course, you’re thrown things, you’re given things that are fun and exciting.”

During the interview, Gomez also added, “But at the end of the day, success is nothing if you don’t have the right people to share it with. You’re just gonna end up lonely.” As the clip started going viral on social media, her fans commented ‘True’ while sending their best wishes to the Wolves singer.

Selena Gomez in Paris

Selena Gomez seems extremely busy with her work commitments. Earlier, she was shooting for Emilia Perez in Paris, a musical comedy-drama co-starring Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña. During an interview with The Wrap, Gomez also revealed about working on her new album amid shooting and spending time with her family.

While shooting in Paris, Selena Gomez also seemed to have a good time with her friends as they went all touristy in ‘City of Lights’. The singer also attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert.

