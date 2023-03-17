Throwback: When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber feuded on Instagram over the latter’s PICS with his then GF

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber feuded on Instagram comments back in 2016, over pictures of Bieber with his then-ladylove Sofia Richie. Read on to know more.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Mar 17, 2023
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber (Images: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Instagram)
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber (Images: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Instagram)

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s online war might be making news now, however, there was a time when Selena and Justin Bieber’s Instagram feud dominated headlines. Yes, that’s right!

Why did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber feud on Instagram?

The feud between Selena and Justin started when, in 2016, the Peaches singer uploaded a few pictures with his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie, and his fans were not happy. As Sofia faced the heat from trolls, Justin warned his fans and followers that he would turn his Instagram private if they did not stop. Naturally, Beliebers- as Justin’s fans like to refer to themselves – were upset that the singer would abandon them for his new girlfriend.

This is when Selena Gomez came in and defended Justin’s fans. Scroll below to find out what she had to say.

When Selena Gomez slammed Justin Bieber on Instagram comments

As per PEOPLE, Selena took to the comments section of the above-mentioned post by Justin and said that he should stop posting pictures with his then-girlfriend if he cannot handle the hate. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only,” she reportedly wrote at the time. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.”

To this, Justin Bieber replied, “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber (Images: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Instagram)

According to the media portal, Justin added one more comment later that read, “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u can all be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.”

The Rare singer hit back at the 29-year-old pop star and claimed that he cheated multiple times. Her comment said, “Funny how the ones who cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive. No wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”

While some fans enjoyed the drama between the ex-flames, others were glad that Selena blasted Justin and defended them.

Check it out below.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s war of words in 2016

FAQs

When did Justin Bieber date Sofia Richie?
Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie were dating each other in 2016.
How old is Justin Bieber?
Justin Bieber is 29 years old.
How old is Selena Gomez?
Selena Gomez is 30 years old.
Credits: PEOPLE, Time, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Instagram, TheRitaOraWorld Twitter

