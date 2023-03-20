Throwback: When Selena Gomez blamed Rihanna for complications in dating life

During Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio show with Zane Lowe, Selena Gomez openly admitted that she was one of the biggest fans of Rihanna. Gomez said that her relationship with the Grammy winner singer might also have caused a few minor complications in her dating life. During the interview, the Wolves singer kept gushing about Rihanna’s live performances and thinks that Love on the Brain is one of the latter’s best songs. To know more details continue reading.

Selena Gomez on Rihanna

As the Wolves singer kept gushing about Rihanna, Zane Lowe interrupted her and asked if the Grammy winner was her favorite singer. To this Selena Gomez replied that Rihanna is her favorite singer and she even has a whole book dedicated to her in the living room. Gomez also said, ‘And it's not a good idea to have around when you want guys there, but oh well’.

At this point, Selena Gomez might be talking about Rihanna’s coffee table book which featured her photography. Fans quickly pointed out that Selena Gomez might be talking about her dating life during the pre-quarantine because earlier the Wolves singer revealed that she had been single for two years. Prior to the release of her song Boyfriend, Gomez also said that dating is not her priority at present.

Selena Gomez praises other artists

During the same broadcast, Selena Gomez also praised several other female artists including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Stevie Nicks. The Wolves singer said that meeting Stevie Nicks is her bucket list and says that at her wedding she would like her to perform. Gomez also said that she got very emotional listening to Billie Eilish’s Everything I Wanted and being the amazing artist the latter deserves everything that she has won.

ALSO READ: Instagram Queen! Selena Gomez reaches 400 million followers amidst Hailey Bieber drama