Throwback: When Selena Gomez was ‘so beyond done’ with ex Justin Bieber: I can’t do it anymore

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in an on and off relationship for years before calling it quits for good. The pair has also expressed their love and heartbreak for each other through music. They even took digs at each other through their songs and social media. In the end, Bieber decided to settle down and tied the knot with Hailey Rhode Bieber in 2018.

But here is a throwback when Selena Gomez expressed her frustration with ex boyfriend Justin Bieber on social media. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez ‘so beyond done’ with ex Justin Bieber

Several publications in 2015 reported that Selena Gomez is dating Zedd. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was photographed kissing Hailey for the first time in St. Barts in December. This seemed to have left Gomez agitated and the Rare Beauty owner said that she is done with her ex boyfriend in January 2016.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez said that she is exhausted talking about Justin Bieber. The Wolves singer added, “Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that and him. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

Around this time Justin and Selena also embroiled in a social media war as the former moved on with Sodia Richie. Bieber received massive backlash from fans after he posted a selfie with Sofia and he threatened to make his account private because of all the hate. Gomez sided with fans and said that the Peaches singer shouldn’t be lashing out at fans and shouldn’t post something if he is not ready to face criticism.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at present

Fans were very upset when Bieber tied the knot with Hailey in 2018. Even till now, fan clubs makes post about Justin and Selena’s relationship. Recently, Hailey and Selena also started following each other on Instagram to reduce the hate that their toxic followers are spreading.

Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating Zayn Malik at present, however nothing has been confirmed.

