Throwback: When Shailene Woodley Said Her Heart Felt ‘Nurtured’ After Break-Up With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has been thriving since her split from Aaron Rodgers. A self-proclaimed romantic, she prefers to keep her love life off social media.

In a reflective Instagram post from June 2022, Woodley opened up about her emotional journey following the breakup with Rodgers. The actress, now 32, shared how she felt deeply nurtured during a period of personal reflection and growth.

Woodley and Rodgers, who first sparked dating rumors in July 2020 and got engaged in early 2021, faced challenges that ultimately led to their split. By February 2022, sources revealed that their differing lifestyles and views contributed to their decision to part ways, although they remained on good terms.

Even though Woodley and Rodgers tried to reconcile and mend their relationship, they eventually called it off for good. A source revealed to Us Weekly that Woodley was not happy in the relationship.

After their split in 2022, Rodgers expressed his gratitude for Woodley, thanking her for her unwavering support and the unconditional love they shared.

In a 2023 interview, while filming Three Women, Shailene Woodley told Net-A-Porter, "The way that I take care of myself now looks very different from the way I used to."

She also shared that it was initially difficult for her to process the breakup, describing it as "a big pain bubble for eight months."

Woodley has previously dated musician Nahko Bear, frontman of the indie group Nahko and Medicine for the People, for two years, followed by rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she met in Fiji while filming her movie Adrift, according to E! News.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has previously dated several famous women, including Jessica Szohr, Olivia Munn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Danica Patrick.

