THROWBACK: When Sophie Turner shared the UK thing she missed the most amid custody battle and children's 'wrongful retention' in the US

Amid ongoing divorce proceedings and the custody battle of the children, a lot has surfaced about the native residence of the two daughters. Sophie Turner. Between the UK and the US, both parents continue to take legal steps. In the midst of this, an old Q&A streak by Sophie Turner has surfaced over the internet. Of all the questions that she answers, one seems to be about what she misses the most about the UK. Here is how the actress reacted to the questions. Read on.

Sophie Turner's old QnA

In an old Instagram Q & A session back at the time of lockdown, actress Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, shared some heartwarming insights into her life. The session, which took place while Turner was practicing social distancing, gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with her husband, Joe Jonas, reports Harpers Bazaar. One of the standout moments from the Q & A was when a fan asked Turner about her favorite visual piece of art. Her response was both sweet and endearing: she simply replied with her husband's Instagram handle, @joejonas.

In hindsight, what has come out of the QnA was the incident when the actress talked about what she missed the most in UK. Her reply to the comment was "The chocolate the people the humor the fan and my gal$$$." This comes at the time when Sophie's children are in the US with Joe Jonas.

Sophie and Joe's custody battle

In a recent turn of events, Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit alleging that her children have been wrongfully retained in New York City since September 20, 2023, while England is their habitual residence, reports Yahoo News. The dispute has escalated as Joe Jonas filed for divorce, leading to a custody battle with the children caught in the middle. As this legal battle unfolds, fans continue to support Turner and Jonas, who remain in the public eye not only for their personal lives but also for their advocacy of responsible behavior during the ongoing pandemic.

All updates from this developing story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

ALSO READ: 'F***ing purity ring... fake... complete bull***t': How comedian Kathy Griffin shares old Jonas Brothers roast set to extend support on #TeamSophie