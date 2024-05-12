Throwback: When Stan Lee Gave Tom Holland's Spider-Man Casting His Stamp of Approval; Here's What He Said

Late legendary American comic book writer Stan Lee once praised and approved Tom Holland’s casting as Spider-Man, claiming he had envisioned the "exact height and age" when he was creating this iconic character with comic artist Steve Ditko in 1962.

Holland first shot to superstardom for his incredible portrayal as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain America: Civil War (2016). The actor later reprised his role as Peter Parker in five more projects of this lucrative franchise and received critical acclaim and praise from fans. Read below how Lee reacted to Holland's debut as the famous web-head.

Stan Lee Praises Tom Holland's Portrayal as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker

In 2016, Tom Holland received critical acclaim when he made his head-turning debut as Spider-Man in the Russo brothers-directed superhero film Captain America: Civil War. His brilliant performance and his casting as Peter Parker was also hailed and praised by many industry heavyweights, including the creator of the Spider-Man character Stan Lee.

On May 20, 2018, expressing his views about the Wolf Hall movie actor's portrayal, Lee wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I think @TomHolland1996 is a great Spider-Man. He is the exact height and age I envisioned when I first wrote Spider-Man. Spidey was never supposed to be too large. How is my friend Tom doing?”

After his reaction, the acclaimed British star responded to his post, thanking him for creating such an iconic character, "Thanks very much, Stan. It all started with you, sir. Looking forward to catching up soon, bud."

Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man

After making his big screen debut in 2012 by starring in the J.A. Bayona-directed disaster drama The Impossible, Tom Holland appeared in back-to-back major studios' blockbuster movies, successfully establishing himself as a highly acclaimed actor.

Though he has played many intriguing characters in his career, the 27-year-old actor is best known for his remarkable portrayal of Spider-Man. He made his character debut starting with the American superhero film Captain America: Civil War (2016) and then reprised his role in five MCU films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Before Holland took the role, many A-list stars graced the silver screen donning Spider-Man costumes. However, his unique approach and excellent portrayal of the titular character in these superhero films earned him critical and commercial acclaim.

