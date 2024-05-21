THROWBACK: When Steven Spielberg Revealed How His Family Walked Out Of Morgan Freeman Starrer Amistad Movie

Steven Spielberg's name is synonymous with Hollywood excellence. From Jaws to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Spielberg's films are among the most memorable in cinema history. His legacy includes iconic franchises such as Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park, which transformed the movie industry. Despite new technologies and rising stars, Spielberg remains a towering figure in filmmaking. Over five decades, he has gifted us some timeless works.

Family as critics

Spielberg's children, who are known for providing candid feedback, have occasionally been his harshest critics. In an interview with Roger Ebert, Spielberg once told an anecdote about his 1997 historical drama Amistad. Despite being a critically acclaimed director, Spielberg's vision did not always appeal to his own family.

"I rarely look back at the movies I've made except when my kids see them for the first time," Spielberg stated. "So I get a chance to see all my own movies again through my kids' eyes, which is always fun, you know, because they tell me whether they like 'em or not right away. Or they walk out."

Amistad: A tough watch for Spielberg’s kids

Amistad, based on true events from 1839, depicts an uprising aboard a slave ship. The film stars Morgan Freeman, Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, and Anthony Hopkins. While it received four Oscar nominations and was critically acclaimed, Spielberg's children found it less appealing.

The legendary filmmaker recalled, "They walked out of 'Amistad.'" I lost my entire family. You're familiar with all of my younger children. I never showed them the middle passage, nor did I let them see the beginning, and they were bored by the legal stuff. "They left."

Mixed reception and career fluctuations

Amistad made $58 million worldwide, but it was not universally popular. This was a rare instance in which Spielberg's work did not meet his own or his family's expectations. Despite this, Spielberg continued to contribute significantly to cinema. However, by the turn of the twenty-first century, some of his films had received mixed reviews.

War of the Worlds (2005) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) were commercial successes but drew criticism. His later films, such as The Adventures of Tintin (2011), War Horse (2011), The BFG (2016), and Ready Player One (2018), achieved varying levels of success.

Recent success and future projects

Spielberg's recent projects showed promise. West Side Story (2021) received positive reviews, and The Fabelmans, his semi-autobiographical film, was a critical success. Upcoming shows like Masters of the Air on Apple TV, as well as new projects like Twisters, Transformers One, and Jurassic World 4, are generating buzz. Early projections for these films are promising, with particular hope for the Jurassic World reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

