Throwback: When Tara Reid Teased Her Romantic Connection to Tom Brady Amid His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

When Tara Reid made a shocking revelation about her past brief romantic connection with NFL legend Tom Brady, the timing couldn’t have been worse. The American Pie actress’s revelation came to light just as rumors of marital trouble between Brady and his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, had already begun circulating.

In a profile published by Bustle at the time, Reid recalled her brief but impactful relationship with the former football quarterback. The Sharknado actress mentioned that their connection had taken place before she got engaged to American TV host Carson Daly in October 2000.

Reid revealed that their relationship wasn’t serious, but she had a great time casually dating and dancing with Brady during their courtship. “He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now,” she remarked.

This wasn’t the first time Reid had opened up about Brady. In another interview with NBC Sports Boston, she admitted to dating the NFL legend and recalled him as a sweet and great guy. She confessed that the pair had a lot of “fun” when they dated.

As for Brady, he remained tight-lipped on the topic despite Reid’s frequent remarks about their past dating life. He married Bündchen in 2009, and after more than a decade together, their relationship began to crumble, ultimately leading to their divorce in 2022.

Multiple reports suggested that the rift between the couple was caused by Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL after officially announcing his retirement earlier that year. The Brazilian fashion model even voiced her concerns about Brady’s continued football career in public interviews in September 2022.

About a month later, the couple confirmed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As for Reid, she called off her engagement to Carson Daly in 2001 and eventually found love with Bulgarian financier Zachary Kehayov, whom she secretly married in 2011.