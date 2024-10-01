Throwback: When Taylor Lautner Said Being Dubbed Taylor Swift's Best Ex-Boyfriend Was 'A Compliment'

Taylor Lautner once mentioned that being called Taylor Swift's 'best ex' boyfriend by her fans felt like a 'nice compliment' to him. Swift and Lautner briefly dated each other in the past. The former couple first met in 2009 while filming the romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

They sparked dating rumors when they stepped out together at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, and throughout their relationship, they made several public appearances. However, despite their split in 2009, Lautner has since talked about her in interviews, and they have remained on friendly terms. Read on to know further details!

In a 2023 interview with People magazine, Taylor Lautner reacted to being dubbed as ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's 'best ex' by her loyal fans. The Twilight actor told the publication, "[That] sounds like a nice compliment to me," adding, "I will take it."

The actor further mentioned that his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, is a "diehard Swiftie," and she was the one who informed him that he is the only one of Swift's exes "without a diss track." The actor expressed that the title sounded like a 'nice thing' to him, and he had no complaints, jokingly saying he'd take it and run with it. His wife told the outlet, "In my mind, they're not even exes," noting that they are friends.

In July 2023, Taylor Swift delighted her fans by bringing Taylor Lautner on stage during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. At the concert, Lautner surprised the audience by performing cartwheels and backflips onstage, recreating a memorable moment from their time together in the movie Valentine's Day.

During his candid chat with the outlet, Lautner recalled his experience of attending the concert, sharing that although he had been in front of large crowds before, he had never experienced anything like performing in front of '75,000 Swifties.' He described the passion of the crowd as being on a different level and said the moment 'felt surreal.'

The actor also praised his ex-girlfriend, saying that what Swift is doing in her career right now is something you don’t see often. He mentioned how 'cool' the concert experience was and that she deserves all the success she’s getting because she works so hard.

Lautner added that even though Swift is at the top of her career, she still treats everyone with kindness and respect, no matter who they are, noting, "it speaks to her character. And that's the greatest part about her, in my opinion."