Throwback: When Taylor Swift Paid Off Her Fan's Student Loan Debt

Taylor Swift has sustained her star power in the music industry by delivering record-breaking songs and albums, many of which have earned her top awards throughout her career. She has undoubtedly become one of the wealthiest and most successful artists in the music business. However, beyond her fame, she is also known for her generosity. Swift often goes above and beyond to help her fans in their time of need.

According to ABC News, back in 2019, Taylor Swift helped pay the student loan debt of one of her loyal fans. A fan named Ayesha Khurram narrated an incident in a Tumblr post, revealing how Swift had surprised her by paying off her loan as she struggled to pay her "tuition and rent."

The outlet noted that Khurram, a student from Toronto in her second year at the University of Waterloo, shared that her parents work minimum wage jobs and her mother has chronic kidney disease. Despite their support, she still struggled to pay her bills, but it was when unexpectedly the Blank Space singer noticed her post on social media and helped her in her time of crisis.

The fan mentioned that Swift deposited the funds into her account via her Taylor Nation LLC company. Khurram told Good Morning America about this incident, saying, "I was just really stressed out," noting, "You know how you vent online? And you don't imagine Taylor Swift is going to see it -- it just doesn't happen. I honestly had no idea that she was going to see it."

Khurram later posted the screenshot of the funds the singer transferred to her account on Instagram. She thanked her in the post, mentioning that 2 hours after she posted about her story, she received the notification that Swift had paid off her loan via her company, alongside a touching message, "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor."

Ayesha Khurram also mentioned that before this, she met Taylor Swift at her Toronto Reputation stadium tour concert in 2018. She told the outlet Swift's team reached out to her, telling her that the singer "wants to meet [her]." Her fan even praised her, saying, "She's amazing, incredible ... I can't even believe she remembered me. She is honestly just as genuine and just as kind as she seems."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 3, Swift performed her final Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. She will now play in Vienna, Austria, at the Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8 to August 10.