Throwback: When Teen Mom Received Backlash Over Newborn Daughter's Bizarre Name

Choosing a name for a newborn is a big decision for any parent. When Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry named her babies she faced unexpected criticism. Lowry welcomed twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott last November. Lowry kept the genders of her twins a big secret until the very end of pregnancy.

However, it wasn’t just the arrival of twins that got people talking; it was the names she chose for them that initiated a controversy. There was a wave of divided opinions among her fans and critics alike. Let’s take a closer look at the whole controversy and what names she chose for her twins.

Surprise twins arrived in last November

Last November, Kailyn Lowry and her boyfriend Elijah Scott welcomed twins—a boy and a girl. Throughout her pregnancy, she kept the genders of her twins a secret. This just added to the excitement among her followers who were eagerly awaiting the big reveal.

The controversial names

Before the birth of her twins, Kailyn Lowry had hinted that she might choose names that rhymed for them. This sparked curiosity among her fans. However, the final names Iverson and Valley caught many by surprise. Lowry’s decision to name her newborn daughter Valley didn’t sit well with everyone.

The backlash started when a fan page accidentally leaked the name. It was then the criticism began. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and disbelief. They questioned the uniqueness of the name. Because Lowry created a different level of anticipation and excitement about her babies among her fans, the controversy intensified.

How did fans react?

As the fan account leaked the names of Lowry’s twins, fans were pissed. “She waited 12 years for a girl and Valley is the best she could come up with,” said one comment. Another said, “Someone is playing games with us. Maybe Valley is the girl’s middle name because of it having the double L like her name trend.”

Many claimed that they had high hopes from Lowry that she would come up with the best name for her girl. Despite dropping hints about potential names earlier on, Lowry chose to keep the actual names under wraps until the birth. The secrecy just builds the curiosity among her fans.

Kailyn’s experience isn’t unique. Other parents, like TikTok star Camille Munday, also faced criticism for her baby name choice. She named her daughter Lennon. She received backlash, as many claimed that Lennon is a name some traditionally associate with boys.

Teen Mom legacy and departure from the show

Kailyn Lowry’s journey into the spotlight began with Teen Mom 2. The show that followed her life as a young mother. The reality series is known for its candid portrayal of teenage pregnancy and motherhood. It captured Kailyn’s struggles and victories as a mother.

Kailyn was one of the show’s main cast members and she shared her journey of co-parenting, relationships, and personal growth. And, viewers also loved her journey. However, after over a decade on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn decided it was time for a change.

In May 2022, she announced that she would be leaving the show. This decision marked a turning point in her career and personal life. She left the show to explore new opportunities outside the reality show. Her fans and followers supported her decision.

