Throwback: When The 1975 frontman Matty Healy said that dating Taylor Swift would be ‘emasculating’

Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to reports this week. The Sun's sources claim that even though the pair have been dating for less than two months they are madly in love with each other.

Allegedly, Swift and Alwyn broke up in February so there was no crossover in relationships. As per The Sun's sources, Matty Healy is going to attend Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour show in Nashville where the duo will take their relationship public.

Now, amid all these rumors about their relationship, an old interview video resurfaced in which Healy said that dating Swift would be "emasculating." Here's everything to know about the interview.

Matty Healy on dating Taylor Swift

In 2016, when Matty Healy was asked if he was afraid of losing himself in a relationship, he replied affirmatively. According to Mirror he added, "And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘F–K. THAT. That’s also a man thing, a de-masculating, emasculating thing."

Taylor and Healy were reportedly linked together in 2014 which was further fueled when The 1975 frontman wore a t-shirt from the Back to December merchandise line. Healy also described their entanglement at that time as "flirtation."

Matty Healy received a lot of backlash for his comments during that time and he quickly defended himself in a series of tweets. He said at the time, "I was for a very short time immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being ‘somebody’s boyfriend before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right." The 1975 star further praised Taylor Swift and said that he had a lot of admiration and respect for her.

