In a throback interview, Timothée Chalamet showed his deep admiration for his close friends in the entertainment industry, particularly Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Chalamet, who has made waves in Hollywood with roles in films such as Dune and Call Me by Your Name, had spoken out about the positive relationships he has formed throughout his career as per Hola. He spoke about surrounding himself with grounded, positive people, referring to Zendaya and Holland as "good-energy Hollywood."

Chalamet had special respect for Zendaya, praising her ability to handle the pressures of fame with grace. "Just how much she's able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega inspiring," according to Chalamet.

"She's just doing." His comments reflect the two's mutual respect, as they worked closely together on the set of Dune: Part Two. Chalamet also mentioned how much time he spent with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, while filming, and how they had a positive impact on him.

Chalamet praised both Zendaya and Tom Holland, who frequently visited the Dune: Part Two set. He referred to Zendaya and Holland as levels and stated they have positive energy in an industry known for its challenges. "They're level, they're good Hollywood," Chalamet explained. "They're good-energy Hollywood."

During the interview, Chalamet talked about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and the challenges of maintaining privacy in a highly publicized world. While acknowledging the importance of privacy, he made a lighthearted reference to a recent South Park episode that mocked public figures' requests for privacy.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," Chalamet said with a giggle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

Chalamet acknowledged that his fan base has contributed significantly to his success, but he is still focused on balancing his personal life with the demands of fame.

He said he can't say that this stuff doesn't matter because his intense fandom has led him to where he is. His words indicate the conflict between his desire for privacy and the realities of living in the public eye, particularly when involved with someone as high-profile as Jenner.

Chalamet's Hollywood career has been defined by his ability to form meaningful connections with other industry professionals. His respect for Zendaya and Holland reflects his values and the kind of environment he hopes to create in his career. As he rises in the industry, Chalamet's focus on surrounding himself with positive, supportive people remains critical to his success.

