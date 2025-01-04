Throwback: When Tom Cruise Returned His Previously Won Golden Globes for THIS Reason; Find Out Why
Tom Cruise made headlines by returning his Golden Globe Awards in response to a controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The Golden Globes are one of the most prestigious honors in the world of film and television. While the 2023 ceremony marked a grand return after a year-long hiatus, it also brought attention to an unusual gesture by Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick actor returned his previously won Golden Globe awards, a decision tied to controversies involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
The Golden Globes 2023 took place on January 11, 2023, in California, resuming its televised broadcast after more than a year of absence. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the ceremony aired on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. The hiatus stemmed from allegations of ethical lapses and lack of diversity within the HFPA, the organization behind the awards.
Tom Cruise, a three-time Golden Globe winner, responded to these allegations by returning his awards in 2021. This move was in protest of the HFPA’s lack of inclusivity and other ethical concerns that had surfaced at the time. The HFPA, a non-profit that organizes the Golden Globes and supports entertainment-related charities, faced widespread criticism and calls for reform.
During the 2023 ceremony, Jerrod Carmichael humorously referenced Cruise’s act, saying, “Hey guys, backstage I found these. It’s the three Golden Globe awards Tom Cruise returned.” The remark reminded audiences of the controversy that once threatened the credibility of the awards.
Tom Cruise’s decision to return his Golden Globes highlighted the industry’s ongoing reckoning with diversity and ethical transparency. While the 2023 ceremony symbolized a fresh start for the Golden Globes, Cruise’s protest remains a significant moment in Hollywood’s journey toward greater inclusivity and accountability.
