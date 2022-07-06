THROWBACK: When Tom Cruise went on a rant against usage of antidepressants amid Brooke Shields feud

Tom Cruise is one actor who has never shied away from speaking his mind and over the years, he has had some memorable interview moments that will go down in history. If him jumping on Oprah's couch while confessing his love for Katie Holmes was one, another unforgettable appearance was also when he went on a rant about usage of antidepressants.

Tom Cruise and Brooke Shields who starred in Endless Love had a public spat in early 2000s and it's when the Top Gun: Maverick star was advocating his Scientology beliefs that he called out the actress for her usage of anti-depressants while dealing with postpartum depression. In 2005, Cruise appeared on a sit-down interview with Today's Matt Lauer to promote his film War of the Worlds.

Although the exchange between Lauer and Cruise soon turned serious after the topic of Shields and his Scientology beliefs came up. As a member of the Church of Scientology, the actor is forbidden to take any kind of "mind-altering" substances and addressing Shields' usage of the same and his views about psychiatry, Cruise said, "I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever. Before I was a Scientologist I never agreed with psychiatry. And when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I understood more and more why I didn't believe in psychology."

Adding on about the Brooke Shields controversy after he criticised her in and Access Hollywood interview for taking antidepressants, the actor told Today, "And as far as the Brooke Shields thing, look, you got to understand, I really care about Brooke Shields. I think, here's a wonderful and talented woman. And I want to see her do well. And I know that psychiatry is a pseudo science."

Cruise continued to talk about knowing the "history of psychiatry" while trying to defend his views. It was later revealed in a 2006 interview by Brooke Shields during her appearance on Jay Leno's show that Cruise had apologised to her for his public comments about her.

