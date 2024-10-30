Throwback: When Tom Holland Revealed He Missed Chris Evans' Cue During THIS Iconic Avengers Endgame Scene

Tom Holland is a big part of the Avengers family, playing the web-slinger in the MCU. However, the actor once missed the cue of the team leader, Chris Evans.

The Cherry actor recalled a moment while filming a scene with the cast of Avengers: Endgame and explained why he had to later apologize during the final battle sequence of the movie.

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Holland shared this story with Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting on the filming of the 2019 movie.

Holland explained that, because he was at a slight distance from Evans, he couldn't hear his cue properly, which ultimately caused him to mistime his action. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor mentioned that as a result, he had to apologize to all the other actors on set.

Referring to the final battle on Earth as his favorite, Tom Holland stated, "Evans was like four or five people down from me."

He also mentioned that the direction was to charge toward the enemy, which in the 2019 Avengers movie was Thanos, while also screaming when the Fantastic Four actor said "Assemble."

"But because he was so far away, I couldn’t hear him say 'assemble' since he says it to himself. So, he went, 'Avengers!' and then I just went 'Ahh!' and ran off by myself," Holland explained.

The Uncharted actor added that he ran almost 30 feet before realizing his mistake. He then turned around, walked back towards his "childhood heroes," and apologized, saying, "I got that wrong."

Avengers: Endgame was one legendary movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Besides Chris Evans and Tom Holland, it had a grand cast that included all five prime Avengers, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, along with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow as well as Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

Along with these great actors, the movie even had Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Hayley Atwell and more.

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

