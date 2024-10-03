Back in 2014, Troye Sivan discovered a song called Die Young on YouTube and became obsessed with how amazing it sounded. The artist behind the song was none other than Chappell Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, now recognized as your favorite artist's current favorite artist. The musical connection between these two queer pop sensations dates back a decade, when Sivan gave her a shout-out on Twitter, now known as X.

YouTuber Connor Franta confirmed in a podcast that he and Sivan had discovered the lesbian pop sensation Roan back in 2014. They both praised her voice, comparing it to Adele's. The Bloom hitmaker tweeted about Roan, a.k.a. Kayleigh Rose's YouTube channel, urging his followers to support her music.

One of the tweets said, "I've had a 16-year-old girl on repeat for 2 months. You HAVE to listen to this, guys—go send some love." Sivan went on to share a link to Rose's song Die Young. A fan on X revisited this moment by sharing screengrabs of Sivan's 2014 thread, singing praises of the Pink Pony Club hitmaker along with Franta.

Franta recalled on the podcast, "I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time. We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable, so we started tweeting about it, like: ‘This girl is incredible.’"

As per PinkNews, during their peak on YouTube, fans would often see Troy and Connor hanging out together, name-dropping each other, or collaborating on videos. This had sparked dating rumors between the two, with fans generating their couple name 'Tonnor'. However, nothing as such was confirmed back in 2014.

A decade later, Franta's anecdote of discovering Roan with his "boyfriend at the time" fanned the flames. Fans rejoiced while unearthing his interactions with Troye Sivan's shout-out tweet.

While the Angel Baby singer has been busy touring with Charli XCX, Roan has been making headlines for setting firm boundaries. Most recently, the Red Wine Supernova singer canceled her music festival shows, citing health issues. She has been vocal about mentally struggling with the pitfalls of her sudden rise to fame. Chappell Roan has also been diagnosed with severe depression.

