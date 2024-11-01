Throwback: When Zoë Kravitz Praised Channing Tatum's ‘Horrible’ Role In Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz recently reflected on the experience of working alongside her fiancé, Channing Tatum, in their film Blink Twice. The film, which debuted on August 23, 2024, was an ambitious project that marked a departure from Tatum’s usual roles.

Known for his charismatic and likable characters, Tatum took on the part of Slater King, a tech billionaire embroiled in controversy after being accused of serious wrongdoing.

For Kravitz, seeing Tatum portray such a morally flawed character was both exciting and eye-opening. “It was awesome because he was doing such a good job,” Kravitz told PEOPLE. “As an actor, I'm like, ‘This is delicious stuff that he's never gotten a chance to do.’”

Kravitz, who directed and co-wrote Blink Twice, admired Tatum’s dedication to the project. His role as Slater King came with significant challenges, but Tatum embraced it wholeheartedly, which Kravitz found inspiring.

“And also, he's doing this part because he's an ally. He wants to tell this story,” Kravitz said. “It’s the ultimate support to look horrible so that he can serve the story.”

The couple’s professional and personal bond has only grown stronger since working together on the film. Their relationship, which began during the filming in 2022, blossomed into a romance and ultimately led to their engagement.

Working on Blink Twice was a pivotal experience for both Kravitz and Tatum. The collaboration tested their ability to support each other under pressure.

Kravitz, who was directing her first feature film, admitted that the process was daunting and filled with moments of self-doubt. She opened up about how she sometimes struggled to manage her emotions.

“After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into,’” Kravitz recalled. Editing the film also proved difficult, with many days when things felt uncertain. “The edit process was very long, and the movie did not work for a very long time,” she said.

Reflecting on the experience, she described how her mood fluctuated. “There'd be good days and bad days, and [Tatum] just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoë Kravitz is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’”

Tatum also shared his perspective on working alongside his partner on such a demanding project. In an interview with PEOPLE, he described the experience as one of the most difficult films he has ever worked on. He stated about the unique challenges of collaborating with someone you love and how it tested their resilience as a couple.

Reports indicate that Tatum and Kravitz have called off their engagement after three years of being together. While multiple sources have confirmed this news to the outlet, neither the couple nor their representatives have publicly commented on the situation.

