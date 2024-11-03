THROWBACK: Why Did Prince William Take So Long To Propose To Kate Middleton Despite Meeting In 2001? Here's The Story

A creatively planned marriage proposal surely makes a couple’s whirlwind romance story more special and it was no different for the royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince of Wales asked his now, wife to marry him in an exotic location, Kenya!

It is not certain when the pair, who crossed paths in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews, exactly got involved romantically. But one thing is certain, Prince William took a long period to propose Middleton, which was in 2010. This great news was announced on November 16 of the same year.

Many question why the Prince of Wales took a long time to get on one knee. According to The Mirror, he “acutely” knew about the pressures of being tied to a royal member and he desired to give an opportunity to “back out” if Middleton felt that she wouldn't have been able to deal with her life as a Queen.

In his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby at the time he was engaged in 2010, he said, "I wanted to give her a chance to see in and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much." The Prince of Wales added that he was attempting to learn from the past lessons and he desired to give Middleton the "best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side.”

The Mirror reported that Prince William popped the question during the pair's trip to Kenya, where they spent time on a wildlife reserve’s cabin hut. It was also reported that the reserve was located around 10, 500 feet above sea level and it, “served as a stunning staging ground for his proposal.”

While conversing with Bradby, the Prince of Wales shared that they had discussed marriage for some time and he just took the decision when it was the right moment. He said that they had some private period with one another along with friends and he “just decided” that it was the correct time.

According to People magazine's article, Prince William, who is preparing for his arrival in South Africa for his environmental initiative the Earthshot Prize, mentioned the reason why the aforementioned location holds a “special place” in his heart including his proposal to his wife saying, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart — as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and, most recently, as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize.”

For the unversed, the royal couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011. They have birthed three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

