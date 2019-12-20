Thunderball bond girl Claudine Auger passes away at 78

Hollywood actress Claudine Auger passed away on Wednesday in Paris after a long period of illness.

Actress Claudine Auger who was the first French bond girl dies at the age of 78. The gorgeous beauty was well known for her role in the Bond film Thunderball starring actor Sean Connery in the 1965. Hollywood actress Claudine Auger passed away on Wednesday in Paris after a long period of illness. The news of her death was shared her agency Time Art. The stunning diva Claudine Auger began her career as a model and then went for beauty pageants. Claudine Auger represented France at the Miss World pageant. The former queen wad crowned as the first runner up in Miss World competition in 1958.

Thunderball bond girl Claudine Auger became fond of acting and got many roles including one in the 1962 Hollywood film The Iron Mask. In the year 1965, Claudine Auger shot to immense global stardom in the role of Domino in the Bond film called Thunderball, which was the fourth film in the Bond franchise. The beautiful French actress Claudine Auger became popular as the sultry Bond girl across the globe and had a huge fan following. As per the latest reports on the French actress, Domino was originally supposed to be Italian, but ultimately the new Bond girl became French. The news reports also suggest that Bond girl never got the recognition of an actress but more for the glamour.

Claudine Auger was then brought on board as the new French Bond girl which really got the film audience and fans excited. The actress was also known for the thrillers like That Man George and Flic Story, and romantic tragedy called A Few Hours of Sunlight.

