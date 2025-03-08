Thunderbolts: Avengers' Iconic Tower to be Rebranded as Watchtower; Director Jake Schreier Hints at MCU's 'Darker Turn'

R.I.P Avengers Tower. You will be missed. Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios' latest film, will not just introduce a new roster of antiheroes but also make a drastic shift in the MCU.

The legendary Avengers Tower, which was once synonymous with heroism and unification, now finds itself under new management. It has been redubbed as the 'Watchtower.'

Once the headquarters of the original Avengers including Tony Stark, and Steve Rogers, the tower has been mostly inactive since Stark died in Avengers: Endgame. Without an active Avengers roster to fill it, the building has come under the control of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Under her command, it becomes a darker place, as Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts has revealed.

Schreier pointed out the symbolic significance of this transformation, asking who fans would least wish to see at the helm of a building so heavily associated with the Avengers' heritage. The change in the tower represents a realignment of power structures and a new trajectory for Marvel's narratives.

"We know what that tower means," Schreier told Empire.

He added, "Who’s the person you would least like to own that tower, that means so much to so many people? Can you use that as a symbol of things taking a darker turn?"

MCU's Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first introduced Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The upcoming movie will track Val as she gathers a team of morally complex characters for a high-risk mission.

Boasting an award-winning cast including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and more, the Thunderbolts promise a darker turn for the MCU.

Thunderbolts will be the last movie of Marvel's Phase 5 and will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025.