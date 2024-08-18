Thunderbolts*: Each Member Of The Thunderbolts Team, Explored

Marvel's Thunderbolts* is set to release in 2025, featuring a new team of characters with dark pasts, likely working for the U.S. government. Each member has a history of hardship and darkness, but it's been a while since certain members were last seen in the MCU.

Thunderbolts*, directed by Jake Schreier, is set to release on April 30th, 2025. The core roster has been revealed through concept art and exclusive footage from SDCC 2024. The footage introduces new characters like Bob from Lewis Pullman's Sentry, but each known member has made one or more appearances in the MCU.

1. Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, is the estranged adoptive sister of Natasha Romanov, also known as Black Widow. She is trained by the Russian Red Room and reunites with Natasha in Black Widow, working with their adoptive father and mother to dismantle General Dreykov's Red Room. Yelena returns in Hawkeye in 2021.

Yelena is given a new contract by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but becomes a target of Clint Barton's Hawkeye, who she blames for her sister's death in Avengers: Endgame. They eventually reconcile in Hawkeye, making Yelena's most recent appearance in the MCU.

2. Bucky Barnes

Bucky Barnes, a WWII Howling Commando and friend of Steve Rogers, was captured by Russian agents of Hydra who brainwashed him into The Winter Soldier. With an advanced metal arm, Steve helps Bucky regain his mind, aided by Wakanda, as seen in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Bucky's story continues to resonate with audiences today.

Bucky, known as White Wolf by the Wakandans, was last seen in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he helped Sam Wilson's Falcon accept Captain America's mantle. After reconciling his past and killing those he killed, it's expected to be interesting to see Bucky's involvement in the new group assembled for 2025's Thunderbolts.

3. Red Guardian

Alexei Shostakov, the Soviet Union's Red Guardian, played the adoptive father of Natasha Romanov and Yelena Belova. Played by David Harbour, Shostakov made his MCU debut in 2020's Black Widow, seeking revenge on General Dreykov. Exclusive SDCC footage suggests that Alexei is most excited about joining the Thunderbolts, seeing it as a chance to reclaim glory he was denied.

4. U.S.Agent

John Walker, chosen as Captain America after Sam Wilson gave up Rogers' shield, clashed with Falcon and Winter Soldier to defeat the Flag Smashers. Feeling inadequacy, Walker secretly injects himself with super soldier serum, leading to his public murder of a surrendering Flag Smasher in 2021's Falcon and the Winter. This incident highlights Walker's inadequacy and his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

John Walker, stripped of his rank by the U.S. government, initially sought revenge but ultimately helps Captain America and the Winter Soldier prevent the Flag Smashers' attack on the GRC. After his release, Walker agrees to work for Valentina, becoming the MCU's U.S. Agent and serving the country in a covert capacity, likely continuing into 2025's Thunderbolts.

5. Taskmaster

Taskmaster, a character introduced in 2020's Black Widow, was initially a operative for General Dreykov's Red Room. However, it was later revealed that Taskmaster was Dreykov's daughter Antonia, who was transformed into a lethal killer by a chip. Antonia, along with other Widows, freed her mind from Dreykov's control using Red Dust, leaving fans to explore Antonia's life and actions before Thunderbolts.

6. Ghost

Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen, is a former shadow operative who works for SHIELD before its fall. She uses a quantum tunnel to cure her intangibility from a quantum accident. Eventually, Ghost's condition is stabilized by Janet van Dynce, who was rescued from the Quantum Realm. Her whereabouts in the MCU remain unknown six years after her debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but she will have a new suit.

7. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina, first seen in 2021's Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has been gathering agents for an upcoming team of operatives. Her most recent appearance in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed her role as the MCU's Director of the CIA, suggesting the Thunderbolts will be a black ops meta team working for the U.S. Government. Val's role suggests that the Thunderbolts will be a powerful force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

