Thunderbolts Trailer: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Assembles Bad Guys To Fight Off The ‘Worst’ Ones

On Monday, September 23, Marvel Studios released the first-ever trailer of Thunderbolts, which featured Florence Pugh and David Harbour reprising their roles Black Widow roles of Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov.

In the trailer, the Dune actress is leading a team of Avengers, but they are a bunch of supervillains who assembled to fight against a larger enemy. A distressed and depressed Yelena Belova (Pugh) knocks on the door of Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian (David Harbour) and future team member of the Thunderbolts, to confide in. “There’s something wrong with me, an emptiness. I’m just drifting and I don’t have a purpose,” Pugh’s voiceover is played over a montage of heroes facing their fall from grace.

However, after releasing a common impending threat, Yelena assembles a team called the Thunderbolts to beat the larger enemy, which is chasing to destroy them. Based on the PIxies' 1988 hit, Where Is My Mind? Thunderbolts brings several iconic characters to life, including John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

The trailer also gave a glimpse of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who was previously introduced in the MCU Disney+ 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "An irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits," says the official synopsis.

Sebastian Stan is reprising his Captain America character Bucky Barnes. Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen round off the cast. At the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Pugh and Harbour teased Marvel's upcoming supervillain action flick. The We Live in Time actress claimed that the fun element in Thunderbolts is to watch a bunch of misfits who “don’t play well together,” team up.

"The complexity of their relationship, this time around we got to go to all these different levels," Harbour said of his and Pugh’s characters. "There’s warmth and humor…but he’s a terrible narcissist. And she’s very dedicated to killing people… I’m really proud of what we did,” the actress added, hinting at the unique and intriguing dynamics that will unfold in Thunderbolts.

The highly anticipated Thunderbolts is set to hit the theaters on May 2, 2025, marking a date that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and movie enthusiasts alike should eagerly await.