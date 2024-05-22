Thunderbolts is among one of the upcoming Marvel movies that fans are eagerly awaiting. It was first announced in June 2022 and has been a topic of much interest.

This film will bring together a group of Marvel anti-heroes for the first time, which is creating excitement for comic book fans. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie;

When will Thunderbolts come out?

You can catch Thunderbolts in UK cinemas on Friday, 25 July 2025. Originally, it was supposed to release on 26 July 2024, but due to Hollywood strikes, the date got pushed back. Filming has recently started in March 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who is in the Thunderbolts cast?



Thunderbolts features a star-studded cast. Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova from Black Widow, joined by David Harbour as Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko reprising her role as Taskmaster. Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell from

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are back as Bucky Barnes and US Agent John Walker. Hannah John-Kamen also returns as Ghost/Ava Starr, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins as Val. Harrison Ford makes his second MCU appearance as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.

Who is making Thunderbolts?



Behind the scenes, Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on Paper Towns and Netflix's Beef. The script has seen revisions from Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin.

What is the plot of Thunderbolts?

Not much is known about the plot yet, but it involves a group of antiheroes going on missions for the government. It’s expected to be different from typical Marvel movies, exploring new aspects of character and story.

Back in August 2023, Jake Schreier explained to IGN, "I can't say what it is, but I can say that there is something different, and I think that, again, when you look at something like Beef, there's a specificity of character that then makes the whole thing feel more universal because it comes from something so personal."

He continued, "I think that something that was exciting about Thunderbolts is it's not a sequel, it's a new story, and it's a set of characters that maybe we've met a little bit in the MCU before, but this is a very new take on who they are and what brings them together. Probably not what people are expecting from it, but I guess I can't really say more than that."

While back in November 2023, Wyatt Russell told Yahoo Entertainment, “It’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past... I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it’.”

Is there a trailer for Thunderbolts?



No trailer has been released yet, but fans got a first look at the lineup in a promotional image from June 2022, as shown above.

Thunderbolts promises to be a fresh take on the MCU, bringing together beloved characters in unexpected ways.

Fans can look forward to more updates as the release date approaches.

