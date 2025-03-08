Thunderbolts: Who is The Void? New Teaser Hints at the Introduction of the Supervillain; WATCH

Thunderbolts recently dropped a banging trailer that showcased a number of action sequences and hinted at what it would be to have the antiheroes in one big ensemble. While addressing the team of Winter Soldier, Ghost, and more as the new Avengers, the trailer even had a dark presence of one new character, The Void.

While everyone is excited to watch the new superhero, The Sentry, making its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is crucial to know who is his dark side is and what powers does it hold.

For those unversed, the character of Sentry aka The Void will be played by Lewis Pullman, in Thunderbolts. While his human name happens to shown Bob, The Sentry’s actual name in the comics is Robert Reynolds.

Talking about The Void, it is the dark as well as a destructive entity that bonds with Robert Reynolds– Bob in this case– the time he first became Sentry. This is purely the embodiment of his negative aspects. While it cannot be deemed as a person, The Void is more of a force and can choose to take any shape and size it wants.

Interestingly, The Void has the ability to destroy all of mankind and the world we live in. It is tough for Bob and saddening to know that he has to constantly fight The Void, having an inner battle to let him not take over Bob’s thoughts and body. However every time, the human uses his powers and becomes Sentry, the battle becomes even more tougher.

Bob gains the ability to become Sentry when he steals a version of the Super Soldier serum. The serum he had stolen was the one that was being experimented on, to magnify its effects by several thousandfold. It is also crucial to know that Bob consumes this serum while being a high school freshman.

Thunderbolts will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.