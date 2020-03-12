Thursday Theories: Black Widow features a heartbreaking DEATH & its a callback to Avengers: Endgame?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A new Black Widow trailer released this week. The Scarlett Johansson starrer teases the tragic death of a character.

Black Widow is set to kick off the summer of 2020. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie also flags off Marvel Studios' MCU Phase 4 journey. While several spoilers have been under the wraps, the Scarlett Johansson starrer has teased a few plot details in the new and recently released Black Widow trailer. While the trailer gives fans a closer look at the famous Red Room and the Taskmaster, it teased the possibility of a character's death in the Black Widow movie.

If you pause the Black Widow trailer at the 1:34 mark, you would notice a portion where Natasha Romanoff is holding on to Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) in between a tense moment. Natasha's sister seems to lay unconscious in the arms of the Avenger. The moment is set against the dialogue “At some point, we all have to choose,” in Scarlett's voice. The scene has left fans believing that Yelena sacrifices herself to save her sister and help her fight the villains in the movie.

Several MCU fans took to social media to echo the same sentiment. A few also pointed out that the gestures in the split-second mirrored the Avengers: Endgame sequence when Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone. The devastating moment saw Hawkeye and Black Widow press their foreheads together and wept before Natasha jumped off the cliff and died.

However, it is to note that Marvel Studios wouldn't give away such a huge spoiler so easily in the trailer. The studio is known to throw MCU fans off. Remember when they tricked us into believing Hulk appears in the Avengers: Infinity War battle scene?

Do you think Yelena dies in Black Widow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

