Thursday Theories: Black Widow LEAK claims Scarlett Johansson starrer to welcome Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Black Widow is set to release in November. Ahead of its release, a leak claims that a few Marvel characters will be introduced in the MCU movie.

Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, several international movies have been postponed. This includes Marvel Studios' Black Widow. The Scarlett Johansson starrer was initially scheduled to release in May. However, the COVID-19 crisis has pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to release November. The trailers have already teased the plot. Previous plot spoilers have also teased that Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man could appear in the Black Widow. Now a new leak claims two famous X-Men universe characters will embark their MCU journey via Black Widow.

Marvel fans are aware that Disney acquired entertainment entities of Fox. Disney’s $71.3 billion purchase 21st Century Fox's film and TV assets held by resulted in X-Men, including Deadpool, and Fantastic Four coming under the Mouse House umbrella. Since the acquisition came through, Marvel fans have been curious about Deadpool and Wolverine's introduction in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Kevin Feige hasn't confirmed news about their introductions into the universe, a new leak claims that four new Marvel characters will be introduced via Black Widow. As reported by Inverse, a dubious new leak from 4chan (via Reddit user GypsyGold) claims the Taskmaster possesses powers of all the Avengers. This includes Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkein Blaye, Natasha and the Winter Soldier. The Taskmaster also possesses powers of Thor, Ant-Man, Hulk, and Spider-Man which are deemed as "passive".

It comes as no surprise for the Taskmaster has done his research on the Avengers. But here comes the interesting bit. So, the leak claims that the Taskmaster also beholds skill sets of Marvel characters who haven't debuted in MCU yet. This includes Moon Knight, Blade, Deadpool, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, The Punisher and The Luke Cage.

Now, if skills of these superheroes are indeed flaunted in Black Widow, it would mean that the movie would have a few callback scenes. Here's what we think:

Marvel Studios might be using Black Widow as an opportunity to establish the mutants in the movie. Let's face it, one time or the other, the production house has to introduce the X-Men into MCU. Black Widow would be a perfect tease if Marvel Studios has to announce Deadpool 3. Rumours of Deadpool's introduction into MCU rose when Ryan Reynolds shared a picture from the Marvel Studios office. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

Auditioned for the role of "Anthony Stark". Didn't come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground. pic.twitter.com/1bwFDGdMOj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 14, 2019

Although Kevin hasn't spoken about it with the press yet, Logan star Patrick Stewart revealed Kevin has been talking about X-Men. For that matter, he has had a conversation about X-Men's future with Patrick a few months ago. Talking to Digital Spy, Patrick revealed, "I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. There have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier," he said.

If not for Deadpool and Wolverine, going by the leak, Marvel Studios could introduce Blade via Black Widow. Feige has already announced that Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade in the reboot. Like Spider-Man's introduction in Captain America: Civil War, Blade could be teased in Black Widow. We know, it's a little far fetched but we still kept the door of such a possibility happening open.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will kick off its MCU Phase 4 in November 2020 Black Widow. The Scarlett Johansson starrer is scheduled to release on November 6. The change in release date has pushed The Eternals, originally planned for November 2020, to release in February 2020. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been pushed for a summer release. The movie is set to hit cinemas on May 7, 2021.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie will hit the theatres November 5, 2021. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder will hit cinemas on February 18, 2022. Marvel Studios also confirmed Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2. The Chadwick Boseman starrer releases on May 8, 2022 and Brie Larson's superhero movie is set to release on July 8, 2022.

