Thursday Theories: Daniel Craig's James Bond fights a virus outbreak like Coronavirus in No Time To Die?

No Time To Die has been pushed to November 2020. While Coronavirus is the core reason behind the change in the release date of the James Bond movie, a fan speculates there is more to it.

We know, we know, the Coronavirus outbreak has dampened our spirits. The Covid-19 scare has forced all summer movies to find a new release date. One of the first movies that announced a new release date was No Time To Die. The Daniel Craig starrer was set to release in the second week of April. However, the makers decided against the release and have narrowed down to a date in November. While the reason is associated with the pandemic, a Reddit user believes there is more than just Coronavirus to it.

Reddit user OrwinBeane argues that No Time To Die might have been pushed back due to its plotline. The user claims that the secretive plot might deal with a virus outbreak. “No Time To Die has been given a November release date due to the coronavirus outbreak. But I think this wasn’t due to fears of the virus spreading in cinemas," the user explains.

"Instead the film’s plot is about Bond attempting to prevent a chemical weapon from being released. If they released the film now people would say it’s in poor taste due to the coronavirus," the user adds. The handle isn't making the statement without valid backing.

“In the trailer, Bond says ‘History doesn’t look kindly to men who play God’ to the main villain, Safin. In the Bible, God was known for sending floods and epidemics to earth so Bond could have been referring to the villain’s plan to release a virus. Safin also says ‘Your skills die with your body. Mine will be here long after I’m gone’. Meaning he is attempting to leave a mark on the planet. A virus could do this," the handle explains.

The user also points out that IMDb suggests that cast includes doctors, lab technicians and others usually involved in a medical team. A compelling theory, don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, No Time To Die is set to release on November November 12, 2020.

