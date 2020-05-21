Thursday Theories: Did Aquaman save Superman in Man of Steel? Zack Snyder solves the mystery

Thursday Theories: Did Aquaman save Superman in Man of Steel? Director Zack Snyder decodes it for us.

Man Of Steel is a reboot of the Superman film series that portrays the character's origin story. The prequel dates back to the time when Superman discovers his special powers. After Clark Kent learns he is a superpowered alien from the planet Krypton, he takes up the role of mankind's protector as Superman. Fighting against members of his own race he decides to face General Zod and prevent him from destroying the people of Earth. The superhero film is the first installment in the DC Extended Universe, directed by Zack Snyder and bankrolled by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, and Deborah Snyder.

The film shows a childless couple, Jonathan and Martha Kent who find Kal-El and raise him as their own, naming him Clark. Clark grows up to be a man with superhuman powers. Eventually, he becomes isolated from the others owing to his special characteristics which he tries to hide from people. He learns his true origins from Jonathan, who urges him to keep his powers a secret. When several years later his father Jonathan dies in a tornado, he refuses to let Clark rescue him. Burdened with guilt and looking for a new purpose in his life, Clark leaves to travel the world and discovers himself.

Back when Man Of Steel hit the screens, fans discussed a theory about Aquaman sending two whales to help save Superman from drowning in an early scene of the film. Fans would remember the scene where Superman rescued people stuck at an off-shore oil rig on fire and helped launch the helicopter from the helipad, sending the people away. After having rescued everyone, he then jumped into the sea and almost drowned until two whales came by and helped him regain his senses. The scene sparks off the Aquaman theory suggesting that Arthur Curry had a part to play early on in the DCEU.

However, during Zack Snyder's Man of Steel Watch Party, the director himself solved the mystery behind the theory and revealed his true intentions on filming the particular scene. The director explained that although the theory about Aquaman sending help for Superman is cool but he was actually just aiming for an "out of focus shot" in the underwater scene. Although he did not aim of establishing any Aquaman connect in the film, fans thought that another hero of the DC Extended Universe could possibly have come to rescue another DC hero.

Besides the Aquaman Theory, there's another assumption made about Zack Snyder's Man Of Steel. As seen in the film, there is a shot of a damaged moon visible from Krypton. Zack Snyder revealed that the destruction was caused by Doomsday in the ancient past and the scene was put in the film to tease the villain’s role in the upcoming films. As a result it was eventually used in Batman Vs Superman which happens to be the next one in the series. Doomsday appeared in the final fight, facing Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman together.

It's not only the Aquaman scene or the Doomsday connect that is amusing, but director Zack Snyder has several more theories to woo the fans. He also hints at a chance of creating a new Krypton in upcoming installments where Superman might not be the last Kryptonian. He revealed that Kal-El still has the codex inside of him and said that "who knows what’s possible, even Faora could return with an army someday." While most of us see Superman as the most powerful superhuman, director Zack Snyder reveals his only weakness. Superman’s worst fear is not his death, but the death of everyone around him. How human would seize to exist if he fails to stop Zod, the director says and links it with the scene where Superman sinks into a pit of human skulls after Zod shows him how would earth look like when he turns it into Krypton.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Man of Steel stars Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, and Kevin Costner as Jonathan Kent.

