Thursday Theories: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 features Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor due to time travel?

If Chris Pine’s character Steve Trevor’s appearance in Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 left you confused, here is a list of five fan theories that could explain what the character is doing back in Diana’s life.

When Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman released back in 2017, it met with an overwhelming response by the audience. DC fans absolutely loved the superhero film, which for once focused all its attention towards narrating the story of a female lead, which is why, when it was announced that director Patty Jenkins was working on a sequel, fans were over the moon. They could barely contain their excitement when the creators finally released the film’s trailer.

The clip gave the fans a look into Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman’s new world and all the challenges that await her. And, needless to say, everything from the actions sequence to the storyline, looked promising. People could not stop gushing about the trailer on social media. However, there was one plot detail, teased in the trailer, which confused the fans – the return of Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine). Considering the character died in the first film, people were shocked to see him in the trailer. They even started wondering whether the film is a sequel or a reboot.

While we still have to wait for the film to hit the movie theatres to finally find out the actual reason behind his appearance in the movie, here are 5 fan theories that could explain what Steve is doing back in Diana’s world.

Time Travel

Some fans are suggesting that Time Travel is the only logical explanation behind Steve Trevor’s appearance in the upcoming sequel. It is possible that the character, who was an intelligence officer in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II in the first film, returned in Diana's life due to some sort of time travel. The theory suggests that Steve might have been plucked just a moment before his death and transported to the year 1984. But there are more interesting fan theories that have tried to decode the plot detail.

It is a wish

In the WW84 trailer, Maxwell Lord (played by Pedro Pascal), one of the two villains in the film, can be heard speaking about granting wishes as if he has some kind of magical ability to grant wishes. Some fans believe that Max will grant Wonder Woman a wish in return of favour and she will ask for the love of her life. “I take what I want in return,” Max can be heard saying in the trailer.

The Greek Gods

In the first film, the fans were given a look into the magical world of Greek Gods. While almost all the gods have died off, their power still plays a part in the world and Diana may use the magic to bring back Steve. It’s also possible that the film will introduce us to a surviving god who will help Wonder Woman to resurrect Steve and transport him to her.

Steve is not real

This theory might break some hearts, but it is possible that Steve might not be real. The fan theory suggests that the character has not been resurrected and is still very much dead. And the Steve you see in the trailer is just Diana’s imagination playing with her and you.

It’s a clone of Steve

This theory suggests that the Steve you see on the trailer is just a clone of the Steve you saw in the first film. This would also explain why he has not aged at all. It is also possible considering in the first film the Nazi scientists were scene using some very advanced sciences.

In case you are still wondering if the movie is a reboot or a sequel, during a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, director Jenkins clarified that the movie will be a sequel. “It is a sequel, insofar as nothing is contradicted between the two movies. It’s a different tone, look, feel, world, and context. That was what important to me. This is its own standalone story that, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and their linear line. It’s just its own movie with its own very different feel,” Jenkins explained.

While the film was initially scheduled to release in June 2010, the date was moved because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis that is taking the 2world by storm. The movie will now release in August. In addition to Gadot, Pine and Pascal, the film will star Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

