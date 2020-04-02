Thursday Theories: Helsinki to get killed & The Professor to sacrifice himself in Money Heist Season 4?

Ahead of Money Heist 4's release on Netflix, let's look at different theories popping up about the upcoming season. Will Helsinki die? Is The Professor going to sacrifice himself? Is Nairobi still alive? Fans are making all kinds of speculations about the show.

Money Heist is undoubtedly one of the most searched web series on Netflix. It takes the top spot in the list of top 10 trending shows on the online streaming website. The third season of Money Heist dropped online days ago and received roaring applause from the viewers and now Money Heist season 4 is all set to release on Netflix on April 3. As the suspense thriller is just a few days away from its release, fans are binge-watching the previous seasons and looking forward to find out what the new season unfolds.

A criminal mastermind, known as 'The Professor' plans to pull off the biggest heist recorded in history. He aims to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain for which he recruits eight people with special abilities, their strongest point being that they have nothing to lose. The group of thieves - Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who strategize to come up with a way to capture The Professor and eventually brace themselves for a showdown with the police.

Season 3 saw Nairobi being fatally shot in the finale episode. She meets her demise after being shot by a sniper and dies in Helsinki's arms. On the other hand, the Professor believes that the love of his life, Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon has been murdered. Fans have been speculating the plot of the upcoming season of Money Heist and we have various theories popping up about season 4. It is believed that The Professor will sacrifice himself. The fourth run of Money Heist is expected to be a roller coaster ride packed with twists and turns in the plot as the gang of robbers try to save Nairobi. They melt down the gold in the Bank of Spain and make a great escape. However, the armed tank attack towards the end of season 3 serves as an alarm for worse to happen.

Meanwhile, after losing Oslo in the first robbery of Money Heist followed by Nairobi being the next target, it is believed that Helsinki too might not be able to make it that far. The trailer of Money Heist season 4 shows Nairobi waking up dramatically whilst wearing an oxygen mask before the screen cuts to black. Fans are guessing Nairobi might have survived the gunshot or the whole mishap could have been a nightmare. However, Helsinki's absence in the second half of the trailer is making the fans worried as they assume that he would die at the beginning of the fourth season. A clip where he is seen being lifted up in the air with a rope around his neck is yet another reason for fans to wonder if Helsinki will die in the next season.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

