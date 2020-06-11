Thursday Theories: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16: Is THIS why Lee Min Ho doesn't identify Kim Go Eun?

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 16 premieres this Friday. While fans will find out if Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho's characters, Tae Eul and Lee Gon, will have a happy ending or not, it seems like the makers might have given away a huge spoiler through the teaser.

The King: Eternal Monarch premieres its 16th and final episode on Friday. Honestly, my heart is racing even with the thought of the finale. Several twists await us and the question if Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho's characters, Tae Eul and Lee Gon, will have a happy ending has been all I could think of this week since the shocking turn of events in the last two episodes. While the wait will be over soon, the teaser of The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 16 has everyone curious about why Lee Gon walks past Go Eun in one of the scenes.

The answer might have been revealed in The King: Eternal Monarch's episode 16's teaser. Soon after the episode ended, SBS released a teaser showing Lee Min Ho's character sporting a uniform. While it seemed like Lee Gon in the first look, the teaser gives a closer look at the name tag on his uniform which reads Lee Ji Hun. For those who don't remember, Lee Gon's doppelganger from the Republic of Corea was named Lee Ji Hun. This could hint that Lee Gon was successful at killing Lee Lim on the night of the treason and changing the course of everyone's destiny.

Does that mean their worlds are reset? Do Lee Gon and Tae Eul miss out on their happily ever after? Or will they end the episode on a cliffhanger and break open the doors for season 2? What do you think could happen? Let us know your theories in the comments below. The King: Eternal Monarch's finale episode premieres on June 12.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch Ep 16: Trouble awaits an emotional Kim Go Eun in finale; Is she calling Lee Min Ho?

Credits :InstagramPinkvilla

Share your comment ×