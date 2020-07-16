Thursday Theories: Marvel Studio to drop Angelina Jolie starrer The Eternals' character posters soon?

There are speculations doing the rounds suggesting that Marvel Studios has something up their sleeves with regard to The Eternals. While fans are hoping it is the teaser trailer, we feel it could be just the first look. Here's why.

This summer was supposed to kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. In an ideal world, by now we would have watched Black Widow a couple of times and gearing for the release of The Eternals. However, 2020 hasn't really gone as per plan. So while we wait for the release of Black Widow, there are rumours doing the rounds that Marvel Studios might be working on The Eternals. A Marvel insider has hinted that MCU fans could be treated to a special something soon.

As reported by MCU Cosmic, Amit Chaudhari - a reliable Marvel insider - has said that Marvel and Disney are working on something and it could release soon. "Heard that #Disney & #Marvel are working on something regarding #Eternals & it might come soon!! Heard from the same source who told me about the #BlackWidow Teaser Trailer arrival. Note: The source didn't confirm whether it'll be a Trailer or anything else," he tweeted.

While it could be speculated that The Eternals teaser trailer is coming - given there were rumours of a teaser trailer is ready and in place for its release making the headlines earlier this year - it is highly unlikely for the studio to release video footage. Why? For starters, as heartbreaking as it is to say, the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the US. Given the rise, we honestly hope that the situation comes under control by November, in time for Black Widow's release.

Unless it is absolutely certain that the release dates aren't being pushed, Marvel might hold back on the teaser trailer for now. Nevertheless, they could tease the second MCU Phase 4 movie with the first look release. Apart from the leaked pictures, we haven't seen the characters in action. So maybe, they could release the standalone posters of each character, introducing them to the fans. Note: These are merely theories.

