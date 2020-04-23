Thursday Theories: Will Alicia Sierra join Professor's gang in Money Heist Season 5?

Money Heist Season 5 theories: Will Alicia Sierra join the Professor's gang or shoot him point-blank in the next season? Let's discuss

It's been over 3 weeks since the fourth season of Money Heist released on Netflix and is still trending on spot number one. Just like the third season, Money Heist season 4 too received a thundering response from the fans and left them waiting for the fifth season. Money Heist Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger note. In the final moments of La Casa de Papel, the Professor finds himself in trouble when Alicia Sierra locates his hideout and confronts him. While their faceoff sparked theories about the different possibilities of their fate in Money Heist Season 5, one of the most brain-teasing theory is that Alicia Sierra could possibly join the Professor's gang in the next installment.

For the uninitiated, Money Heist follows the story of a criminal mastermind, known as 'The Professor' who plans to pull off the biggest heist recorded in history. Aiming to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain, he recruits eight people with their strongest point being that they have nothing to lose. The group of thieves comprising Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo take hostages in the royal mint to negotiate with the authorities and finally prepare for a showdown with the police. Speaking about the second theory, the fact that Alicia bears great resemblance to Berlin's wife, Tatiana, another theory suggests that she is Tatiana herself, disguised to seek revenge against the Professor. The season 4 of Money Heist that released this month showed no traces of Tatiana's whereabouts. Thus, when Alice confronts the Professor with a gun in her hand, speculations about Alice being Tatiana herself are doing rounds on the internet.

In the concluding scene of Money Heist 4, Alicia Sierra manages to track the Professor's hideout location and confronts him with a gun in her hand. After she has risked herself, spending a good part of her life and giving birth to her child in the prison, Alicia too just like the other 8 members of the gang has nothing more to lose. While season 5 of Money Heist is yet to follow and disclose what happens next, the fans have already begun speculating alternate possibilities in the upcoming season. Will Alicia join the band of robbers or will she limit her personal mission to bring down the Professor and his companions? Fans have found a cue in the credit slate at the end of Season 4 that suggests a change in the character of Najwa Nimri, the actress playing Alicia Sierra in Money Heist.

While the final credits of Bella Ciao, the revolutionary anthem of Money Heist reveal a clue about Alicia's character's turnaround, another theory talks about the link between Alicia, Berlin, and Tatiana. Ever since Alicia's arrival in Season 3 of Money Heist, fans pointed out the physical resemblance between her and Berlin's wife, Tatiana while the others noticed it only in the fourth season of Money Heist that premiered this month. This theory seems to be stronger than the previous one that states Alicia could possibly join the Professor's gang in season 5. As much as we'd like to see Alicia join the gang as a new member, the clues otherwise suggest that her being Tatiana is far more possible. Alicia has often referred to her dead husband as a German and co-incidentally, Germany's capital happens to be Berlin, which is also the name of Tatiana's husband. Furthermore, she has also recalled in the past that her husband had died of a grave illness and perhaps, Berlin too suffered from Cancer. Even though the characters, Alicia and Tatiana are portrayed by two different actresses, Najwa Nimri and Diana Gómez, the similar physical appearance and other clues suggest that something could be fishy!

Another theory talks about the possibility of the Professor's death which means Alvaro Morte's exit from the show. A theory before Money Heist season 4 premiered hinted at the Professor sacrificing himself after he thinks that his beloved, Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon has been murdered. However, looking at the final scene of the last episode of season 4, the theory about the professor possibly dying in season 5 seems more convincing. The last season had him stand in front of Alicia in a vulnerable position as she put him on a gunpoint. In a recent interview, Alvaro Morte who plays the Professor also gave a clue about his character's exit saying that the Professor was of no use now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×