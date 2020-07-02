Thursday Theories: Will Angelina Jolie's The Eternals solve mystery behind Infinity Stones' current location?

The Eternals sees Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and a few others make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. While the plot has been kept under wraps, a new theory suggests MCU fans could find some others in the new Marvel movie.

Marvel Studios will embark its journey into Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 with Black Widow. While the Scarlett Johansson starrer will draw curtains on Natasha Romanoff's journey in MCU once and for all, fans will begin to explore a few Marvel stories following its release. The first of the many new stories Marvel fans will play witness to will be The Eternals. The star-studded movie sees Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington in crucial roles.

While Kevin Feige has just revealed that the movie could span over thousands of years, a compelling theory by Screen Rant might help put the plot in perspective. The international publication suggests that The Eternals could solve the mystery behind the inception of the Infinity Stones. The concept of stones and introduction to Thanos was laid in The Avengers. Kevin Feige and his team began weaving the story towards Avengers: Endgame while laying the stone for numerous franchises on its way.

This included Guardians of the Galaxy which helped understand the concept of Infinity Stones better. In GotG, the Collector explains the stones were originally singular which predated the universe itself. They were forged into ingots by an unknown person/people. It was believed that the ancient race known as the Celestials were behind it. The Celestials were said to have gone almost extinct and thus the Infinity Stones went all over the place but they were protected. The question remains, who placed these Infinity Stones in their respective spaces?

All the stones have somehow been linked with Earth. Be it the Space Stone was stored in the Tesseract, the Reality Stone which the Dark Elves obtained, again having a connection to the Earth, and Time Stone safeguarded at Kamar-Taj. The entertainment outlet theorises that Celestials might have lost these stones on Earth. Since we have not been informed about how they reached their current location, The Eternals could answer this and solve the mystery. The movie will see these ancient aliens being sent to Earth presumably by Celestials so it could be the perfect Marvel prequel.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

