Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict to officially divorce after 15 years of marriage; deets inside

It’s officially over! Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's marriage is finally over. As per reports, Mowry and Hardrict divorced after 15 years of marriage. The couple called it quits in October 2022. According to the legal documents received on Monday, the two have ended their marriage, though the reason behind the split has not been revealed yet. The documents outlined that the two "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support." There’s no change in Mowry and Hardrict’s custody arrangement as they already decided to share joint physical custody of their children. The couple share two children, including son Cree who is 11 years old and daughter Cairo who is 4 years old.

Mowry and Cory’s relationship timeline

The pair met on the sets of their 1999 thriller Hollywood Horror and love sparked between them right away. In a 2017 YouTube video shared by Mowry, she revealed that she had just ended a “terrible relationship" when she met Hardrict, but she continued “He just had loads of patience with me,” “He was just right there for me and held my hand.”

Hardrict proposed to the former Disney star on Christmas Day 2006 and the couple tied the knot two years later. The couple welcomed their first child, Cree, in June 2011. The duo decided to rekindle their vows in April of 2013.

At the time, Mowry said that "Cree was my motivation and inspiration to renew our vows. Cory and I have been together for 13 years and married for five. However, we now have this new miracle in our lives and I wanted to celebrate our love, and what our love together created – Cree!"

