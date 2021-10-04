Tick Tick Boom Trailer: Andrew Garfield's Jonathan Larson tackles imposter syndrome in Lin Manuel’s musical

Before Jonathan Larson created the Tony Award winning musical Rent, he had to prepare it for 8 long years. With Lin-Manuel Miranda's new directorial 'Tick Tick Boom' or better known as 'tick, tick... Boom!' both Rent and Larson fans can finally understand what went behind during the creation of one of the greatest musicals of all time.

"I'm Jonathan Larson," an estatic yet anxious Andrew Garfield introduces himself in the beginning of the trailer, while a calm piano tune plays in the background. The person who created the iconic Mimi from Rent really worked at a Moondance diner, while working on the smash-hit rock musical which he didn't let anyone read. Later, in the trailer, Larson breaks down, while tackling the cunning effects of imposter syndrome which constantly made him wonder if he was doing 'enough.' When his girlfriend, played by Alexandra Shipp warns him about the 'what ifs' in life, Garfield's Larson wonder if he is just wasting his time with the half-written musical. "There's not enough time," he keeps reminding himself constantly.

As his self-doubt and crippling anxiety makes it impossible from him to continue further with the musical, Larson, played by Garfield receives a suggestion asking him to "try writing" about whatever he knows, rather than working on something he doesn't. "It would be a tragedy to give up what you have," another voice tells Larson, who by the end of the trailer, seems to have found his path with the musical. Towards the end, Shipp's Susan too, comes to terms with Larson's brilliant ideas. "No matter what, keep going, okay?" she says.

Starring Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens, Tick Tick Boom is slated to release on the streaming platform Netflix, on November 19. Also, bonus information for fans, but you'll be happy to know that Garfield takes to singing certain tunes himself and he definitely sounds magical!

