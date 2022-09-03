The sexual exploitation lawsuit against Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears

The two comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are accused of recruiting two minors to publicly perform sexually suggestive acts in several comedy skits. Both Haddish and Spears have denied any allegations about sexually abusing any children during filming or otherwise. Regardless, the duo was served a serious lawsuit in Los Angeles by plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe and John Doe.

Jane Doe’s Lawsuit

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs claim they knew Tiffany Haddish through their mother. The 14-year-old Jane Doe also claimed that she attended a comedy camp where Haddish was a guest speaker where she mentioned she had the "perfect role for her." In addition, the complaint states that the conversation with the minor’s mother about the skit was "redacted and completely minimal.”

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe shares that when she visited Hadish she was shown a video where two adults were eating sandwiches but, ”the two were moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate the sandwich in a manner that simulated a sex act.” She was asked to mimic the act by Spears.

John Doe’s Lawsuit

The lawsuit by 7-year-old John Doe on the other hand states that Haddish allegedly asked the boy to strip down to his underwear for a video about the "mind of a pedophile." The complaint states Spears was "lusting" over the 7-year-old child and molesting him in the presence of Haddish. Allegedly, the kid called his mother while crying after the traumatic incident.

Tiffany Hadish’s attorney,

In a statement, Haddish's attorney's claimed the allegations are "meritless." She added the plaintiff’s parents "have been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," She added, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, [the mother] has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

Also read: R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sexual abuse charges

Jak Knight, stand-up comedian and writer for Black-ish passes away at 28