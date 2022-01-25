Tiffany Haddish ADDRESSES her DUI arrest: I got a great lawyer and we're going to work it out

Tiffany Haddish made an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and during the same, broke her silence on the recent DUI arrest in Georgia. The comedian was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early in the morning of January 14. When asked if she would want to address the incident, Haddish spoke about the same and opened with a joke.

While talking about the recent DUI incident, Haddish first poked fun at herself and said, "I can say this, Jimmy... I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform." Haddish recently split from Common in November 2021 after a year of dating.

Further revealing details about the same incident, Tiffany said, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"

According to People, Haddish was under suspicion for a DUI incident after police officers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74.

In the meantime, Haddish went through a rough time personally as well due to the loss of her grandmother and also her mentor Bob Saget this month. The Girls Trip star also addressed on Jimmy Fallon's show how hard it has been to manage grief that has been caused by both these deaths. While talking about Saget, Tiffany remembered him as being a father figure and a big brother to her.

