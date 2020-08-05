Tiffany Haddish is in ‘the best relationship’ with THIS Oscar winning rapper; Find out

Actress Tiffany Haddish just got candid about her relationship status and revealed that she is dating a Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper. Scroll down to find out who it is.

Actress Tiffany Haddish just confirmed that she is dating Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper-songwriter Common and she says “this is hands down the best relationship” she’s ever been in! The 40-year-old Night School star opened up about her dating life during an interview on the latest episode of the podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

Tiffany previously revealed that she went on a virtual date with Common, 48, and then they started to quarantine together. They were also spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest together back in June. “I am in a relationship,” Tiffany said. When Steve-O asked if it’s with Common, she said, “Yeah. We’re twins now.” Tiffany was referring to her newly bald head, which she debuted a couple of weeks ago. “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years… he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head,’” Tiffany revealed.

Tiffany confirmed that she met Common on the set of The Kitchen, but things didn’t turn romantic between them until much later. At the start of the pandemic, they partnered on a charity project with Bumble. She said, “Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f–king.” When Steve-O asked who is the bigger star in their power couple. She said, “I think it’s him personally. Maybe I work more. I don’t know. I think it’s him. This is my first time ever dating a celebrity. I f–ked one, but this is my first time dating one. Being in a relationship with one.” Tiffany added, “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him.”

