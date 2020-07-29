Tiffany Haddish breaks down as she REVEALS why she’s won’t have kids: They’re gonna be hunted or killed

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish recently broke down as she revealed that racism is playing into her fears about motherhood. Watch the actress’ candid chat below.

Girl’s Trip star Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her personal fear of having children for a heartbreaking reason. The 40-year-old Night School actress and comedian made an appearance on Carmelo Anthony‘s What’s In Your Glass? on July 27, and got candid about her thoughts on having children. During her appearance, Tiffany revealed that racism is playing into her fears about motherhood. “I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” she said.

Tiffany further mentioned, “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me…knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed,” she said, tearing up. “Like, why would I put someone through that?”

She continued, “And white people don’t have to think about that. It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit and maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings”.

“We’re all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people’s hearts, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do my whole career,” the actress concluded her moving statement.

