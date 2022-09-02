Tiffany Haddish faces allegations of molestation; Actress' lawyer says claims are 'bogus'

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Tiffany Haddish is getting wrapped up in past allegations once again. On Tuesday, a complaint was filed by a mother on behalf of her minor children, identified as Jane Doe and John Doe in the records against Haddish and comedian Aries Spears. Jane and John alleged that Haddish and Spears "groomed" them and left them "traumatized for life."

In a statement to People, Haddish's lawyer addressed the claims, "Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," the attorney went on, "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down."

The lawyer also added, "Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action." While Spears' lawyer too said in a statement to the outlet that the comedian "isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

As for the case against Haddish, the plaintiff claimed that Haddish was "a longtime family friend" and alleged that back in 2013, when the minor was 14, the actress took one of the complainents to a "sexually suggestive Subways commercial" that Haddish apparently promised would help the teenager get on television and would be included in the plaintiff's film reel. Haddish allegedly taught Jane Doe how to perform inappropriate sexual acts during the taping after watching a video of an older man and woman.

