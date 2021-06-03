Tiffany Haddish gives insight into her adoption process; Reveals why she wants to adopt an older child

Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about her adoption process and got candid about wanting to adopt a child who is above the age of 5.

After revealing that she’s been trying to adopt a child, actress Tiffany Haddish recently got candid and shared details of her journey so far. If you didn’t know, a few weeks ago, Haddish, 41, shared that she was trying to adopt, and also stated that she was taking parenting classes in hopes to adopt an older child. Now, in a chat with ET, the actress said “I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting.” “First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

The actress who herself grew up in the USA foster care system, shared that she has finished the parenting classes required to begin the adoption process. “I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany also further explained why she wants to adopt an older child. “I want to get somebody that’s 5 [years old] and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate,” Tiffany explained. “All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

For the unversed, the actress has been in the entertainment industry for a long time but her breakthrough came in 2017 when she garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the comedy film Girls Trip. That year, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her work as a host on a Saturday Night Live episode and published a memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

