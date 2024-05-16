Tiffany Haddish, Julia Fox, And More To Star In Narcos Creator's New Movie The Deputy; Know Full Cast Here

Duke Nicholson, William H. Macy, and several other entertainment industry actors will reportedly star in the upcoming action thriller film The Deputy. The movie is directed by Matt Sukkar and written by hit crime drama TV series co-creator Carlo Bernard. Based on the novel of the same name by American author Victor Gischler, the forthcoming film project will mark Sukkar's feature directorial debut. Here's everything we know about the movie and its full star cast.

Find out the star cast of the upcoming Matt Sukkar-directed movie The Deputy

The upcoming action thriller, The Deputy, directed by Mark Sukkar, will feature an A-list cast ensemble, with reports suggesting Julia Fox's involvement in this project. She may star in this new movie, which, Deadline reports, is Highland Film Group's potential launch for the Cannes Market.

Fox is a multi-talented Italian-American actress and singer who has proven her unique acting knacks in several movies. She made her screen debut in 2019, starring in the Safdie brother's crime thriller Uncut Gems, and since then, Fox has starred in some of the big-budgeted projects.

It would be interesting to know what role she may play in this upcoming movie. Since the film is still in development, not many details have been confirmed yet, according to IMDB. Furthermore, other actors who are reportedly attached to the star in this movie are down below.

Duke Nicholson, who previously appeared in the psychological horror film US (2019), may star in this movie and will further kick-start his career. Tiffany Haddish is an American standup comedian and actress who has worked in several films, including Like a Boss and The Kitchen. Haddish is also likely to star in the upcoming movie, as per the outlet. Actor William H. Macy (May Be I Do - 2023) and Stephen Dorff (Old Henry - 2021) may also appear in the titular film.

More about the upcoming action thriller film The Deputy

The Deputy is an upcoming action thriller movie. However, it is still under development, and not many details related to the project are available. Deadline recently reported the synopsis of this forthcoming film, which also reveals the names of its excellent star cast playing fascinating roles.

According to the film synopsis, Deputy Toby Sawyer gets a surprise wake-up call from Chief Krueger, who tells him to watch over a dead body until the investigator comes. But when the dead body disappears mysteriously, Sawyer starts searching desperately. Along the way, he uncovers decades of wrongdoing and realizes some officers have overlooked those cases, like Deputy Billy Banks, who wants him to ignore what he finds. The only person Sawyer can trust seems to be Deputy Amanda Jackson. As he is determined to keep his job, he has to uncover all the corruption in the town before it's too late for him, which could cost him his career.

Per the official synopsis, in the upcoming film The Deputy, Duke Nicholson will play the role of Deputy Toby Sawyer, Stephen Dorff will portray the role of Deputy Billy Banks, William H. Macy will play Chief Krueger, and Tiffany Haddish will play Deputy Amanda Jackson. The outlet further noted that the movie could begin production in September this year.